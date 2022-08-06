Kayshon Boutte says he’s healthy and ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second day of LSU football camp was closed to the media but four Tigers did get to share their thoughts after practice, including the one who figures to get the most attention.

Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte says he’s 100% healthy and ready for the season.

Boutte and new head coach Brian Kelly didn’t get off to the best start in the spring, with Kelly saying the New Iberia native wasn’t as involved as he needed to be.

The star pass catcher admitted the talk of him possibly leaving LSU in the offseason was real.

Boutte has certainly become one of the biggest faces in the new NIL world but he said it won’t be a distraction.

