Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Kayshon Boutte says he’s healthy and ready

Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte says he’s 100% healthy and ready for the season after he and new head coach Brian Kelly didn’t get off to the best start.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The second day of LSU football camp was closed to the media but four Tigers did get to share their thoughts after practice, including the one who figures to get the most attention.

Junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte says he’s 100% healthy and ready for the season.

Boutte and new head coach Brian Kelly didn’t get off to the best start in the spring, with Kelly saying the New Iberia native wasn’t as involved as he needed to be.

The star pass catcher admitted the talk of him possibly leaving LSU in the offseason was real.

Boutte has certainly become one of the biggest faces in the new NIL world but he said it won’t be a distraction.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

LSU Wide Receiver
Kayshon Boutte says he’s healthy and ready
Southern holds football practice on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Southern has loaded but inexperienced backfield
Southern Running Back
Southern has loaded but inexperienced backfield
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Starting QB still biggest question as LSU holds first fall camp practice indoors