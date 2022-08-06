Kamara remains mum with words but letting his play do the talking

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - The Saints’ defense has been dominant most days since the team started training camp 10 days ago but head coach Dennis Allen said the offense won on Friday, Aug. 5.

Jameis Winston and the guys were mostly going in the red zone with situational stuff but appeared to fare pretty well. They’ll go one more time on Saturday before getting their second day off on Sunday.

The one Saints star who hasn’t talked to the media so far is running back Alvin Kamara, who’s facing a legal situation in Las Vegas that keeps getting pushed back, which is probably the reason why he has kept quiet.

However, Allen was very demonstrative about his game-breaking running back’s effort to date.

