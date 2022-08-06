Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Forecast brings typical summer weather pattern

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6(wafb)
By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today. we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6(wafb)

There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6(wafb)

Tonight, any and all rain will come to an end around 7PM, if not sooner, overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be an identical weather forecast, again in the low 90s. No severe weather is expected over the next few days, and computer models have forecast rain amounts between one to two inches between now and through the weekend. Next week, more of the same with a typical summertime weather pattern.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6(wafb)

Highs will be in the low 90s most of the ten-day forecast. The tropical Atlantic is still quiet. Have a great weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Not as wet going into the weekend
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, August 5.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes gives the 6 p.m. weather for Friday, August 5.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Jay Grymes gives the 4 p.m. forecast on Friday, August 5.
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, August 5