Forecast brings typical summer weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today. we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6 (wafb)

There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6 (wafb)

Tonight, any and all rain will come to an end around 7PM, if not sooner, overnight lows in the lower 70s. Sunday will be an identical weather forecast, again in the low 90s. No severe weather is expected over the next few days, and computer models have forecast rain amounts between one to two inches between now and through the weekend. Next week, more of the same with a typical summertime weather pattern.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6 (wafb)

Highs will be in the low 90s most of the ten-day forecast. The tropical Atlantic is still quiet. Have a great weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday, August 6 (wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.