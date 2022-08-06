Facebook
DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will be the next player to have the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6. Kelly said it is believed that Ojulari embodies what the No. 18 represents.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga. had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

