Could Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins be heading to LSU?

Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Could Woodlawn senior quarterback Rickie Collins be committing to LSU soon after recently de-committing from the Purdue Boilermakers?

With Louisiana quarterbacks Arch Manning and Eli Holstein committed to Texas and Alabama respectively, LSU needs a QB in the class.

The momentum to make Collins an LSU Tiger certainly seems to be building very strongly.

