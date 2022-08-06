Catholic 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. announcing college commitment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Catholic High five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is announcing his college football commitment on Saturday, Aug. 6.

He is scheduled to tell everyone his choice LIVE via The Jordy Culotta Show on YouTube at 3:06 p.m.

His top four choices have been narrowed down to LSU, Florida State, Alabama, and Arizona State.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound pass catcher is ranked the No. 3 overall player in Louisiana, the No. 4 wide receiver in the US, and the No. 33 overall player in the nation by 247Sports Composite.

He helped lead Catholic to a 12-1 overall record and Div. I state title in 2021.

