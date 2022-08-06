BRPD investigates shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday morning.

According to police, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

