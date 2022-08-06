Facebook
BRPD investigates shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest

BRPD investigates shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest
BRPD investigates shooting near Coursey and Cedarcrest(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting in the area of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue is under investigation, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday morning.

According to police, one person was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

