1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt

Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.
Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for processing and will be booked into jail with a hold from Natchitoches Parish for first-degree murder.

NPSO said Cox had been the subject of a six-month manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies. On January 13, 2022, Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout, was reported missing. His vehicle would be found abandoned in Natchitoches just prior to him being reported missing.

During the investigation, Natchitoches authorities received word of a body being in an oxidation pond at the rear of the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches. On February 2, 2022, NPSO recovered the body, which was later identified as Humphries.

The case was ruled a homicide, however, authorities are still not releasing the cause of death due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

The investigation continued, leading to the arrest of James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches, who has been indicted by a Natchitoches Grand Jury for second-degree murder. NPSO also secured warrants for Cox’s arrest.

NPSO said Cox will be brought back to face his first-degree murder charge in Natchitoches pending other charges in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation is continuing as authorities attempt to identify and arrest anyone who may have assisted Cox.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law or administrative process.

