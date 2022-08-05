Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minor

Michael Hadden
Michael Hadden(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation.

Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, a victim disclosed to the Department of Children and Family Services of being forced to have sex with Hadden multiple times since 2021, and DCFS reported this information to authorities.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show Hadden has been accused of having inappropriate contact with several other children, including two open cases.

The investigations are ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Many of you may remember the big day when Woman’s Hospital moved to its new home at Airline...
Woman’s Hospital celebrates 10 years on new campus; mom shares story of going into labor decade ago
School security
Future of extra security in schools to be determined
Both lanes of I-12 eastbound were shut down on Friday morning after multiple vehicle crashes,...
All lanes OPEN on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes force shut down
Sarah Hammett and her son Jack who said the hospital has a special place in their heart.
Woman’s Hospital celebrates 10 years on new campus; mom shares story of going into labor decade ago