Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary man with a history of child sexual abuse allegations has been arrested on charges of rape and molestation.

Jail records show Michael Hadden, 52, of Zachary, is charged with third-degree rape, indecent behavior with juveniles, and molestation of a juvenile.

According to arrest records, a victim disclosed to the Department of Children and Family Services of being forced to have sex with Hadden multiple times since 2021, and DCFS reported this information to authorities.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office records show Hadden has been accused of having inappropriate contact with several other children, including two open cases.

The investigations are ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.