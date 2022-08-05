Woman’s Hospital celebrates 10 years on new campus; woman shares story of going into labor decade ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may remember the big day when Woman’s Hospital moved to its new home at Airline near Pecue. That big move happened 10 years ago on Friday, Aug. 5.

Sarah Hammett and her son Jack said the hospital has a special place in their heart. This is where Jack was born 10 years ago.

“I just can’t believe it’s been 10 years already,” said Sarah Hammett, Jack’s mom.

Hammett remembers the hospital’s big move from one side of Airline Highway to the other. It was a big moving day for moms, new babies, and mothers-to-be. More than 100 patients were transported from the old to the new campus.

“I really want to have him at the new campus, so I waited until the cut-off time on the fifth and we waited just in time,” said Hammett.

Hammett was one of the first to deliver a baby there.

Little Jack was born just after midnight on Aug. 6, 2012.

“Looking back, we’ve been through hurricanes, floods, and COVID,” said Cheri Johnson, senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Woman’s Hospital.

She said they have come a long way. More than 83,500 babies have been born at the new campus since 2012. That makes more than 379,000 overall since 1968.

“Just to look at how many babies we’ve delivered over the years and how we’ve improved the health of our community,” said Johnson. “Woman’s has been an icon in terms of where you have your baby and where a woman is taken care of every year so celebrate with us.”

“I was born at Woman’s Hospital. My kids were born here. It’s just such an institution in Baton Rouge,” said Hammett.

