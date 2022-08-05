‘Why did you shoot my child?’ Mother grieves after alleged murder suspect takes police on high-speed chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Angel Hawkins is still trying to make sense of her son’s murder.

“When it comes knocking at your door, it really wakes you up. You don’t know how it feel. I want nobody to feel this way,” Hawkins said.

According to Baton Rouge Police, three people were shot after having an altercation with a suspect on Bradley Street. It happened just before midnight on Sunday, July 31.

RELATED: Man dies, 2 others injured in Bradley Street shooting

Albert Hawkins, 21, was transported to a local hospital and died. Police say the other two victims sustained non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

“I just want to ask him, why? Why did you have to shoot my child multiple times? That first bullet, you knew what you were doing. Why did you have to shoot my son 7 times? Why? Why? I just want to know,” Hawkins said.

Angel says she knew something was wrong when one of her nephews ran inside her house to let her know Albert was arguing with someone in the street.

By the time she stepped outside, the suspect started shooting. She says the gunshots were so loud and bright, she thought she was seeing fireworks.

“He started shooting this way. He was standing in the driveway down there and pointed his gun this way,” Hawkins said.

Sadly, this family is no stranger to tragedy. Angel says she has lost a sister and cousin to violence, and now she’s lost her only child.

“Sir, I’ve been going to funerals all July. The only weekend I haven’t went was last weekend, and that was the last weekend with my child,” Hawkins said.

According to BRPD, the alleged suspect led police on a chase that ended in a crash around North Street on Thursday, Aug. 4.

RELATED: Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody

Police say the suspect’s car crashed into another car at North and N. 36th Street, causing major damage.

Investigators say EMS transported all three occupants from the other car and one is in serious condition.

Angel found out the suspect was caught just moments before this interview.

“I am blessed to know that he was captured, so he won’t do this to no one else, or no one else’s family, and he seek God for himself. He needs to ask for forgiveness, because I have forgiven him, but I am still mad. I’m still angry because I’m human,” Hawkins said.

Angel says her son’s murder represents a consistent theme across the Capital Region and the country, that’s young black men dying at the hands of senseless violence.But even as she struggles with her loss, she still maintains hope for this community.”I’m going tote this, and I’m going to run with it, I’m going to walk with it, I’m going to cry with it,” Hawkins said. “It’s so many men out there, so many guys out there that are broken that need counseling, they need therapy, they need hope, they need a hug… but I will keep my son alive. I will not take this in vain.”

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the person’s charges yet. We’ll be sure to update this story once we receive them.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.