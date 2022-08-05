Facebook
Study: COVID-19 may be linked to increase in head and neck infections in kids

One doctor described the infections as sinus infections or ear infections on steroids.
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks an increase in complicated head and neck infections in children may be linked to COVID-19.

The agency started investigating the matter after a children’s hospital in Michigan saw a 236% increase in cases between 2020 and 2022.

Most of these infections were among children under the age of 12 who recently had COVID-19.

Symptoms include headache, confusion and irritability.

Extreme cases could lead to brain damage or death.

The infections are relatively rare.

