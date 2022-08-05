Facebook
Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022

You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby.
By Deon Guillory
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have to toss out some frozen foods and some bottles may not be safe for your baby.

Check your freezer before dinner. Some frozen meals under the PF Chang’s name are being recalled.

Conagra is recalling 100,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef and Broccoli. It’s labeled beef and broccoli but actually contains orange chicken that comes with an undeclared egg allergy.

There have been no reports of any reactions. If you have these in your freezer, throw them away or return them to the store.

The food service company Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 different nutritional and beverage products because of potential contamination. They include popular drinks like Premier Protein and Oatly Oat Milk.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported. Possible symptoms include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. You can throw away or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

A baby bottle sold exclusively on amazon is being recalled. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said markings on the outside of some of the Nuk baby bottles contained lead with levels higher than the federal limit.

The bottles were sold between January 2018 and May 2022. The agency added no one has gotten sick or hurt from the lead levels Contact Nuk at 888-685-1238 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.recall.nuk-usa.com to find out how to get a refund.

