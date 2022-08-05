Facebook
Over 100 students to graduate during Southern University’s summer commencement

Nearly 140 degrees were awarded during SU's summer 2019 commencement ceremony.
Nearly 140 degrees were awarded during SU's summer 2019 commencement ceremony.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in other for over 100 students attending Southern University and A&M College!

On Friday, Aug. 5, they will officially become alumni of the university following summer commencement.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Blvd. Seating begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are not required.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CEREMONY LIVE.

Southern University System President-Chancellor Dennis Shield will serve as the commencement speaker.

The university says a clear bag police will be in place.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT GRADUATION.

