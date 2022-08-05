Over 100 students to graduate during Southern University’s summer commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congratulations are in other for over 100 students attending Southern University and A&M College!

On Friday, Aug. 5, they will officially become alumni of the university following summer commencement.

The graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Blvd. Seating begins at 9 a.m. Tickets are not required.

Southern University System President-Chancellor Dennis Shield will serve as the commencement speaker.

The university says a clear bag police will be in place.

