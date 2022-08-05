One person in critical condition after falling from tree in Baker
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person fell from a tree in Baker Thursday evening officials state.
According to emergency officials, a 20-year-old fell from a tree in the 2001 block of Groom Road in Baker.
Officials state that the person has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.
