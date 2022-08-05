Facebook
One person in critical condition after falling from tree in Baker

Baker Police Department.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person fell from a tree in Baker Thursday evening officials state.

According to emergency officials, a 20-year-old fell from a tree in the 2001 block of Groom Road in Baker.

Officials state that the person has been transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

