Not as wet going into the weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today we’re expecting a 50/50 chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 5
There isn’t as big of a flood threat today as there has been the previous few days, but with ample moisture, slower-moving storms can produce brief heavy downpours.

Tonight, any and all rain will come to an end around 7 p.m., if not sooner, overnight lows in the lower 70s. As for the all-important weekend forecast, we’ll have a 50% chance of showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday, both days highs in the low 90s.

No severe weather is expected over the next few days, and computer models have forecast rain amounts between one to two inches between now and through the weekend.

Next week, more of the same with a typical summertime weather pattern. Highs will be in the low 90s most of the ten-day forecast.

The tropical Atlantic is still quiet. Have a great weekend.

