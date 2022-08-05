Facebook
Murder suspect involved in police chase, shooting death of 21-year-old identified

Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52
Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52(BRPD)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A murder suspect has been identified in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, was arrested on Aug. 4 for his involvement in the death of Albert Hawkins, 21.

The man was also involved in a police chase that ended in a crash on Thursday afternoon, according to BRPD.

Police say Franklin tried to get away from law enforcement in a vehicle and was apprehended in the 3500 block of North St. by the Baton Rouge Police Special Response Team and the U.S. Marshals.

Three occupants from the other car involved in the crash were taken to a hospital, according to EMS.

One person was in serious condition.

Franklin was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder charges, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

