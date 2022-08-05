Facebook
LSU primed for big August on the Louisiana recruiting trail

Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. will commit on Saturday.
Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. will commit on Saturday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers 2023 recruiting class currently sits at 17 commits. In the coming weeks, that number should grow with some homegrown talent “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

The Tigers are primed to grab as many as five commits from “The Boot” in the month of August.

The run of the Louisiana recruit commitments could possibly start on Saturday. Five-star recruit, Shelton Sampson, Jr., will announce his college choice at the Catholic High gym in Baton Rouge at 3:06 p.m.

Four-star quarterback Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue recently, and all signs point him pledging his future the Tigers in the coming weeks.

Others from Louisiana that could be in the Tiger fold very soon: 4-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard out of Neville, Zachary 4-star safety Kylin Jackson , and four-star athlete Khai Prean out of St. James.

On3 ranks LSU’s 2023 class No. 10 in the country entering the weekend.

Here’s a full list of the 2023 commits:

Tyree Adams, LT, 4-star, St. Augustine

Kaleb Jackson, RB, 4-star, Baton Rouge

Paul Mubenga, OT, 4-star, Buford, GA.

Whit Weeks, LB, 3-star, Watkinsville, GA.

Jalen Brown, WR, 5-star, Miami, FL.

Jeremiah Hughes, CB, 3-star, Las Vegas, NV.

Dashawn Womack, DL, 4-star, Baltimore, MD.

Darron Reed, DL, 4-star, Columbus, GA.

Ashton Stamps, CB, 3-star, Rummel

Joshua Mickens, edge, 4-star, Indianapolis, Indiana

Jaxon Howard, edge, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

