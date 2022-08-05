Facebook
LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation.

According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

