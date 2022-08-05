LSU Police attempt to ID alleged burglary suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department say they are attempting to identify several individuals allegedly connected to a burglary investigation.

According to police, the individuals are wanted regarding multiple vehicle burglaries around LSU’s campus.

If you can identify the individuals, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.