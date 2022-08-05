LSU kicks off training camp with all eyes on the QB spot

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Practice No. 1 of LSU training camp is in the books, and of course the big storyline coming out of the workout, how’s the quarterback situation going.

“Yeah, I think they’re all anxious to prove what they can do. They want that opportunity. They’ve prepared really hard, all of them. They’re all in great shape. Their mental preparation, you can see it’s so further along now that they know the playbook.,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“I think they’re all anxious to get out there, and have the opportunities to showcase what they can do. Today, was an understanding of the basic tennants of footwork, and across the field progressions. Those kind of things. You can see they’re already passed that. They’re ready to move to the next level.”

Brian Kelly and the coaching staff have more than four weeks until they play the Seminoles to figure out who will be QB1. Vying for the spot: Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard.

