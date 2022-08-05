Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU kicks off training camp with all eyes on the QB spot

By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Practice No. 1 of LSU training camp is in the books, and of course the big storyline coming out of the workout, how’s the quarterback situation going.

“Yeah, I think they’re all anxious to prove what they can do. They want that opportunity. They’ve prepared really hard, all of them. They’re all in great shape. Their mental preparation, you can see it’s so further along now that they know the playbook.,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“I think they’re all anxious to get out there, and have the opportunities to showcase what they can do. Today, was an understanding of the basic tennants of footwork, and across the field progressions. Those kind of things. You can see they’re already passed that. They’re ready to move to the next level.”

Brian Kelly and the coaching staff have more than four weeks until they play the Seminoles to figure out who will be QB1. Vying for the spot: Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, and Walker Howard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Starting QB still biggest question as LSU holds first fall camp practice indoors
Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. will commit on Saturday.
LSU primed for big August on the Louisiana recruiting trail
First day of LSU fall camp under Brian Kelly in the books
LSU will have over four weeks to figure out who will be QB1.
LSU kicks off training camp with all eyes on the QB spot