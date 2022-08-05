LSU adds VCU infielder Ben Nippolt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added Virginia Commonwealth infielder Ben Nippolt through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Nippolt announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, August 4.

Super excited to announce the next chapter of my journey. Let’s Geaux! @LSUbaseball @LSUCoachJ pic.twitter.com/e4aUWB59j5 — Ben Nippolt (@bnips6) August 4, 2022

Last season, Nippolt played 34 games at third base, 17 games at second, and four games at shortstop and earned First-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors. He hit .308 with a .430 slugging percentage, two home runs, and 31 RBI. He also added nine doubles, and one triple and was 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts.

The Tigers recently lost Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young to the Baltimore Orioles, Carter was drafted in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft and was transferring to LSU before eventually signing with the Orioles.

