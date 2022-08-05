Facebook
LSU adds VCU infielder Ben Nippolt

VCU infielder Ben Nippolt (34) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday,...
VCU infielder Ben Nippolt (34) runs to first base during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added Virginia Commonwealth infielder Ben Nippolt through the NCAA Transfer Portal. Nippolt announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, August 4.

Last season, Nippolt played 34 games at third base, 17 games at second, and four games at shortstop and earned First-Team All-Atlantic 10 honors. He hit .308 with a .430 slugging percentage, two home runs, and 31 RBI. He also added nine doubles, and one triple and was 4-for-5 in stolen base attempts.

The Tigers recently lost Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young to the Baltimore Orioles, Carter was drafted in the 17th round of the 2022 MLB Draft and was transferring to LSU before eventually signing with the Orioles.

