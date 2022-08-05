LPSO starts new program: ‘Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail’ aimed at increasing patrols at schools

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is starting a new program that will be aimed at increasing patrols at schools across the parish starting on Tuesday, August 9, the new program will be called ‘Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail.’

The new program was announced during a Livingston Parish School Board meeting on Thursday, August 4. The program will be staffed by POST Certified LPSO deputies and local police officers. These law enforcement officers will be making exterior patrols by vehicle and walking the perimeter of schools checking gates, fence lines, and doors.

The goal is to eventually have a law enforcement officer on every campus, every day, while children are present.

Sheriff Jason Ard has discussed with Livingston Parish Police Chiefs, local law enforcement partners, school system leaders, Livingston Parish principals & others to review & put the framework into place.

“It’ll take all of us working together to make this possible. Our students and teachers are counting on us,” said Sheriff Ard.

