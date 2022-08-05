Facebook
Kelli’s Kloset 9th Annual Auction Gala to benefit cancer patients

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A boutique that specializes in helping make women with cancer feel beautiful is hosting its 9th Annual Auction Gala on Saturday, Aug. 6.

Proceeds raised during this year’s gala will help the nonprofit organization continue to service patients in need.

Kelli’s Kloset allows women and kids with cancer to shop for free. Clothes, shoes, hats, wigs, jewelry, toys, stuffed animals, and more are available for patients.

You can expect an evening of fun, food and live entertainment in support of Kelli’s Kloset and The Kelli Richmond Cancer Foundation.

The gala will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Boudreaux’s located at 2647 Government Street.

Tickets cost $100.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

(Kelli's Kloset/Facebook)
