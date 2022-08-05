I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 East were shut down on Friday, Aug. 5, after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP reported the crash happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m.

I-12 East is closed at Mile Marker 36 (before Hammond) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching LA 43 (Albany). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 5, 2022

Troopers, along with vehicle recovery crews, are at the scene working to clear all vehicles off of the roadway.

Travelers in both directions should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

