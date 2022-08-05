Facebook
I-12 East shut down due to multiple vehicle crashes, LSP says

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Both lanes of I-12 East were shut down on Friday, Aug. 5, after multiple vehicle crashes, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP reported the crash happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m.

Troopers, along with vehicle recovery crews, are at the scene working to clear all vehicles off of the roadway.

Travelers in both directions should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

