Home being remodeled on Progress Road catches fire, officials investigating

(unsplash.com)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A home in the process of being remodeled caught fire on Friday morning, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Firefighters say they arrived at a house located on Progress Road, not far from Scotland Avenue, to find the living room on fire.

No one was living in the home at the time.

Crews were able to contain the fire. The rest of the home received smoke and water damage.

An investigator was called to the scene but a cause has not been determined.

No injuries were reported, officials say.

