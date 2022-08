BATON ROUGE, La. - The hiring of 26 school resource officers at EBR Schools is on hold, according to education leaders.

Officials report they are waiting on funds to become available through a grant.

School leaders say as of right now, there is no timeline on when the grant might come through.

