First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., in late 2022.

The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and will have the option to dine-in or experience connected drive thru.

“Shake Shack is what we call fine casual, raising the bar for food quality and hospitality across the quick service industry. We’re looking forward to serving up our delicious burgers and shakes to the community,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack.

According to Shake Shack, since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations.

Shake Shack is known for serving its delicious made-to-order angus beef burgers and milkshakes, says McCaughan.

Shake Shack (shake shack)

With the new opening of the restaurant, Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location is looking for leadership to join the team. According to Shake Shack , offering flexible schedules, work-life balance and career advancement programs they are ready for potential hires to join the Shack fam.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Shake Shack to Baton Rouge,” said McCaughan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.