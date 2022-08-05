Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge

Shake Shack
Shake Shack(Shake Shack)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Shake Shack announced it will be opening its first restaurant on Bluebonnet Blvd., in late 2022.

The restaurant will be part of the Mall of Louisiana and will have the option to dine-in or experience connected drive thru.

“Shake Shack is what we call fine casual, raising the bar for food quality and hospitality across the quick service industry. We’re looking forward to serving up our delicious burgers and shakes to the community,” said Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer at Shake Shack.

According to Shake Shack, since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 350 locations.

Shake Shack is known for serving its delicious made-to-order angus beef burgers and milkshakes, says McCaughan.

Shake Shack
Shake Shack(shake shack)

With the new opening of the restaurant, Shake Shack’s Baton Rouge location is looking for leadership to join the team. According to Shake Shack , offering flexible schedules, work-life balance and career advancement programs they are ready for potential hires to join the Shack fam.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Shake Shack to Baton Rouge,” said McCaughan.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Not as wet going into the weekend
Michael Hadden
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minor
Home being remodeled on Progress Road catches fire, officials investigating