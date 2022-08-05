Facebook
First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - It’s the big day for Assumption Parish students as teachers and staff welcome them back for their first day of school. Parents will be dropping off their kids in the hours to come, wondering what the year will look like.

You can learn more here.

CALENDAR:

Aug. 3-4 – Teachers Return for Professional Development

Aug. 5 – First Day of Classes for Students, Grades 1-12

Aug. 9 – Pre-K and Head Start Orientations

Sept. 5 – Labor Day Holiday

The Assumption Parish Police Jury and Office of Emergency Preparedness have announced that funds are available for low-income households to assist with the purchase of school uniforms and school supplies.

The funds are available through the Community Services Block Grant Cares Act Supplement. All applications will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

If interested, contact the Assumption Parish Housing & Community Development Office at 985-369-2026.

