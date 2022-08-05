Dooley disappointed with temp on Day 2 of Southern fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern’s new coach was not particularly happy with the way his team followed up its first day of fall camp.

The heat was back out on Thursday, Aug. 4, and it was not just from the sun.

After lackluster effort during the early period of practice, Eric Dooley called the team to the middle of the field and unloaded.

“You gonna lose this day?” asked Dooley. “You will never get this day back. This is day two. How can you get this day back? Better get your mind right. Better get your mind right. We’re going to indy (individuals) right now. If we have to stop and do this again right here, I don’t mind coming back out here. You guys ain’t got it on your mind.”

Just about every returning player interviewed since the end of last spring has echoed the same thing. They all said this is the most running they have done in an offseason.

Newcomer and quarterback BeSean McCray has certainly felt the difference in styles considering that McCray has never been a part of an uptempo offense.

