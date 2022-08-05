Facebook
Coming Up on 9News at 6: Aug. 5, 2022

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s what we’re covering on Friday, August 5, 2022:

Disgusting allegations have the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) back in the hot seat. This time, officials are saying the disgraced DCFS let a child rapist slip through the cracks. Lead investigator Scottie Hunter has the story.

As some of you get ready to send your kids back to school next week, many are wondering if anything has been done to make them safer. We’re learning new security measures won’t come as quickly as we had hoped. Chris Rosato spoke with the East Baton Rouge superintendent to ask when we can expect to see an increase in school security like we were promised.

If you think your energy bill is high, try owning a huge restaurant. Kellie Sanchez reports on how some restaurant owners are trying to keep things cool while also keeping prices in check.

Click here to report a typo.

