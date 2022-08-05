Facebook
CAC speaks on the impact of drugs in homes

Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center continues to see more child abuse cases, and some are linked to the increase in homicide rates.(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Children’s Advocacy Center is encouraging folks to keep an eye out on their kids and watch what they are doing.

Sometimes dangerous drugs come in a bottle from a pharmacy or even a family member.

No one wants to hear that a child has overdosed on drugs, but when a parent is a drug user, the likelihood increases.

Research from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration shows about 1 in 8 children lived in households, with at least one parent who in the past was a drug user.

Maria Allgood works with the Children’s Advocacy Center in Baton Rouge; she deals with kids affected by trauma and substance abuse on a regular basis.

“That’s why it’s so important for adults to be aware of what they are modeling, witnessing unhealthy habits growing up is likely to affect a child and what they perceive is good or bad,” said Maria Allgood, Family Therapist at The Children’s Advocacy Center.

If a child you know is at risk of being exposed to drugs, call your local law enforcement agency or the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“If you know something or you see something, make sure you report it. That’s the way to stop it and if you see something is still not being done after you report it, keep reporting it until something is done,” said Dr. Dejion Hughes, Child and family therapist.

DCFS Child Protection hotline : 1-855-4LA-KIDS (1-855-452-5437) Open 24 hours a day

Baton Rouge Children’s Advocacy Center : 225-343-1984

