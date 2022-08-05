Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRCC announces dates for 3 super registration events for fall semester

First super registration event to be held Saturday, August 6
Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the...
Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester.(BRCC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The following information is from Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester. All registration events will be held on the Mid City Campus in the Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Dr. The first Super Registration event will be held Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second Super Registration event will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the...
Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester.(BRCC)

The final registration event will be held Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., right before the fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 22.

Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the...
Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester.(BRCC)

The Registration Events offer prospective and returning students a one-stop registration experience. Students can meet with advisors, register for fall classes, and speak with financial aid representatives at convenient times during the evening and weekend sessions.

Individuals unable to attend the Super Registration Events, can visit BRCC’s Mid City Campus for registration assistance Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about registering at BRCC, visit mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

First day of school for students in Assumption Parish, an inside look of the big day ahead
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail.
LPSO starts new program: ‘Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office School Safety Detail’ aimed at increasing patrols at schools
A new law requiring recess will go into effect starting next school year and applies to all...
Reclaiming Recess: Playtime impacting classtime
Time is running out for some school districts to fill staffing holes before classes start next...
Class begins next week; school systems rush to fill important positions