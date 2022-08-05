BRCC announces dates for 3 super registration events for fall semester

The following information is from Baton Rouge Community College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester. All registration events will be held on the Mid City Campus in the Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Dr. The first Super Registration event will be held Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The second Super Registration event will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester. (BRCC)

The final registration event will be held Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., right before the fall semester begins on Monday, Aug. 22.

Baton Rouge Community College will host three Super Registration Events before the start of the Fall 2022 semester. (BRCC)

The Registration Events offer prospective and returning students a one-stop registration experience. Students can meet with advisors, register for fall classes, and speak with financial aid representatives at convenient times during the evening and weekend sessions.

Individuals unable to attend the Super Registration Events, can visit BRCC’s Mid City Campus for registration assistance Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about registering at BRCC, visit mybrcc.edu or call 1-866-217-9823.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.