Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Boil water advisory issued for subdivisions in Denham Springs

Boil water advisory for Denham Springs
Boil water advisory for Denham Springs(LDH)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. - Ward two water district is currently making repairs in Arbor Walk subdivision causing water pressure to drop below Louisiana Department of Health standard, reported LDH .

Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to do a Boil Advisory if the water pressure goes below minimum standard.

This advisory is limited to all customers in both Arbor Walk and Hunter’s Ridge subdivisions ONLY.

These subdivisions are located off of Walker South Road (LA-447 South) .

You can visit www.ward2water.com for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

School security
EBR Parish behind on security as students return to school
EBR Parish behind on security as students return to school
The goal has been reached! Thanks to everyone who donated.
Uniforms for kids donation
Thermostat
Restaurants eating cost of higher energy, food, fuel