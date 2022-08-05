Boil water advisory issued for subdivisions in Denham Springs

BATON ROUGE, La. - Ward two water district is currently making repairs in Arbor Walk subdivision causing water pressure to drop below Louisiana Department of Health standard, reported LDH .

Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to do a Boil Advisory if the water pressure goes below minimum standard.

This advisory is limited to all customers in both Arbor Walk and Hunter’s Ridge subdivisions ONLY.

These subdivisions are located off of Walker South Road (LA-447 South) .

You can visit www.ward2water.com for updates.

