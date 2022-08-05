Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Blurring the Lines: Red flags for gray area drinking

According to a nationwide survey, the frequency of alcohol consumption among adults rose 14...
According to a nationwide survey, the frequency of alcohol consumption among adults rose 14 percent and women increased heavy drinking days by 41 percent.(Pixabay)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s five o’clock somewhere but it seems more and more people are blurring the lines and not knowing when to say ‘No’ to the next drink.

According to a nationwide survey, the frequency of alcohol consumption among adults rose 14 percent and women increased heavy drinking days by a whopping 41 percent. It’s leading some to call the changing habits gray area drinking. It’s not rock bottom, but not exactly healthy either. How do you know if your drinking falls into the gray?

Some are calling the recent change in drinking habits gray area drinking. That’s the area between healthy alcohol consumption and problem drinking.

Heavy drinking for women is more than three drinks on any one day or more than seven in a week. For men, it’s more than four a day or 14 in a week.

But gray-area drinking is harder to define.

What are the red flags? If work performance suffers, or your relationships are strained, you might be in the gray area. If you worry about your drinking, or if you quit drinking for a time but have a hard time staying ‘on the wagon’, those are also signs of gray area drinking.

If you’re concerned experts say track your drinks. There are at least a dozen apps to help monitor consumption including one that connects to a breathalyzer.

We did check and the app that uses a breathalyzer device is free, but the breathalyzer costs a hundred dollars.

If you decide to quit booze all together, you don’t have to go it alone. Support groups like alcoholics anonymous, the mindfulness support group tempest, or women for sobriety can help people get on a path to better health.

Sources:

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Recalls
Recall Roundup: Aug. 5, 2022
Thermostat
Local restaurants eating the cost of higher energy, food, and fuel
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
School security
Future of extra security in schools to be determined