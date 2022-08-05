Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge to be designated as Purple Heart City

Purple Heart (generic)
Purple Heart (generic)(MGN)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is officially becoming a Purple Heart City.

The City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge will be designated as a Purple Heart City and Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 10, announced Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

According to the mayor’s office, this effort serves as a statement of support for military personnel, veterans, and families of those who have served through the Armed Services. It is important to remember not only those who gave their lives in service and the Gold Star Families left behind but also Purple Heart veterans and their families, whose lives were forever changed by injuries received in combat.

The mayor’s office invites community members to attend the presentation on the third floor of City Hall in the Council Chambers at 3:30 p.m. During the event, Mayor Broome will present a proclamation to VFW State Surgeon Albert ‘Bert’ Cusimano Sr., a Purple Heart recipient. Councilwoman Denise Amoroso will sponsor a resolution to adopt the Purple Heart Designation during the Metropolitan Council meeting at 4 p.m.

Officials say signs commemorating this proclamation are planned for Baton Rouge gateways. They will be unveiled during a later ceremony celebrating the community’s commitment to supporting local service members and veterans and honoring Purple Heart Veterans and Gold Star Families.

This event coincides with Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7.

For more information, click HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Thermostat
Restaurants eating cost of higher energy, food, fuel
Local restaurants eating the cost of higher energy, food, and fuel
Michael Hadden
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minors
School security
EBR Parish behind on security as students return to school
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Not as wet going into the weekend