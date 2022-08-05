Baton Rouge to be designated as Purple Heart City

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge is officially becoming a Purple Heart City.

The City of Baton Rouge and Parish of East Baton Rouge will be designated as a Purple Heart City and Parish on Wednesday, Aug. 10, announced Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

According to the mayor’s office, this effort serves as a statement of support for military personnel, veterans, and families of those who have served through the Armed Services. It is important to remember not only those who gave their lives in service and the Gold Star Families left behind but also Purple Heart veterans and their families, whose lives were forever changed by injuries received in combat.

The mayor’s office invites community members to attend the presentation on the third floor of City Hall in the Council Chambers at 3:30 p.m. During the event, Mayor Broome will present a proclamation to VFW State Surgeon Albert ‘Bert’ Cusimano Sr., a Purple Heart recipient. Councilwoman Denise Amoroso will sponsor a resolution to adopt the Purple Heart Designation during the Metropolitan Council meeting at 4 p.m.

Officials say signs commemorating this proclamation are planned for Baton Rouge gateways. They will be unveiled during a later ceremony celebrating the community’s commitment to supporting local service members and veterans and honoring Purple Heart Veterans and Gold Star Families.

This event coincides with Purple Heart Day, which is Aug. 7.

