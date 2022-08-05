All lanes OPEN on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes force shut down
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes forced the highway to shut down on Friday, Aug. 5.
LSP reported the crash happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m.
Troopers, along with vehicle recovery crews, worked to clear all vehicles off of the roadway.
