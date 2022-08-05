All lanes OPEN on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes force shut down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All lanes are open on I-12 East after multiple vehicle crashes forced the highway to shut down on Friday, Aug. 5.

All lanes are open at I-12 East at Mile Marker 36 (before Hammond). Congestion has reached 4.3 miles — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 5, 2022

LSP reported the crash happened near the I-55 interchange. DOTD announced the closure just before 9:30 a.m.

I-12 East is closed at Mile Marker 36 (before Hammond) due to an accident. Congestion is approaching LA 43 (Albany). Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) August 5, 2022

Troopers, along with vehicle recovery crews, worked to clear all vehicles off of the roadway.

