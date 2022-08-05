Advocates walk to raise awareness on violence against women

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An anti-Violence group comes to Baton Rouge after alarming rates of domestic violence, murder, and human trafficking.

Frantz Beasley has a goal of walking 4,300 miles for his mission, with each step he takes he is walking into a different city. He wants to raise awareness and make abused victims feels comfortable, reminding them that they are not alone.

“Today is all about learning, creating a safe space for people to come and share,” says Beasley.

Rain or shine, Beasley with “Respect Our Daughters,” is walking for women who fall victim to horrible crimes. It’s a journey he feels compelled to take as a father raising a daughter.

“Anywhere I go, including San Francisco, it doesn’t matter. There are problems everywhere, in every state it appears. There is no one that should not be involved with understanding this epidemic that is taking place.”

Beasley is talking about the alarming rates of domestic violence, murder, and human trafficking, especially among women of color. It’s why he came to Baton Rouge.

“The goal today is really connecting with local advocates and families, hopefully of the missing and murdered, and those that have had family members that are trafficked. Here, there are first-hand accounts of what it’s like,” adds Beasley.

Last year, East Baton Rouge officials reported 36 domestic violence deaths. The Department of Child Protective Services reported over 700 people were sex trafficked. Demetrice Martin knows this situation all too well, it’s why she came out to talk with the group.

“I have also told the story of another friend who was trafficked and was put in a strip club. She fought to change her life, her dynamic, and now she is a powerful therapist who is making a different today,” explains Martin.

For several years, Martin works with abuse victims in Louisiana. She shares the same vision as Beasley, raising awareness and making sure victims have support.

“I want them to find their voice, but to also find their value. Human trafficking devalues, human trafficking breaks, but anything broken can be put back together,” adds Martin.

The next place Beasley will head off to is Jackson, Miss. If you are interested in following his journey you can go to his Facebook page.

