Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 inmates escape Alcorn County Jail

Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape
Inmates wanted after Alcorn County Jail escape(Action News 5/Alcorn County Sheriff's Office)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Four Mississippi inmates are on the run after escaping Alcorn County Jail.

Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office says early Friday morning, the four inmates cut a hole through the roof of the jail and escaped.

The inmates, Antonio Reyes, Hunter Wiginton, Landon Braudway and Samuel Sims were last seen running east from the jail toward the National Guard Armory around 2 a.m.

If anyone sees them, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

Shake Shack
First Shake Shack coming to Baton Rouge
Back to school
Back-to-school events, giveaways happening in BR area
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 5
Not as wet going into the weekend
Michael Hadden
Zachary man accused of rape, molestation of minor
Home being remodeled on Progress Road catches fire, officials investigating