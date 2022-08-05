Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs

White Castle Bulldogs
White Castle Bulldogs(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No 40 out of 50 was in White Castle where head coach Marc Brown is beginning his third season.

There are lots of new things for Brown’s Bulldogs and not just preseason practice on a shiny new turf.

They’ve been working on a brand new offense, making a move to the triple option with a new quarterback.

White Castle was winless the first six weeks last season but rallied to win five in a row before falling in the Class 1A quarterfinals of the playoffs.

Sophomore Shadrack Allen is taking the controls and Brown said it’s a matter of getting the most out of his best athletes for a team that averaged 42 points a game during last year’s winning streak.

