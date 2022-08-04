‘You’ve got to do better:’ Neighbors react to mom arrested in connection with 2-year-olds overdose death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The mother blamed for the overdose death of her two-year-old son, Mitchell Robinson, will stay in jail tonight.

This comes after East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore requested Whitney Ard’s bond be revoked.

Ard has been charged with negligent homicide, after the coroner’s office revealed her son died from a fentanyl overdose.

Arrest records say the toddler had to be rushed to the emergency room twice this year after he was found unresponsive. Before he later died of the same circumstances back on June 26.

Then he was sent directly back home again.

Neighbors are reacting to what allegedly went down in that green house of horrors on Denova Street.

It’s there where investigators believe 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson overdosed at least 3 times since April, the last one was deadly.

“It took me by surprise because I live across the street from them. I’d never think that you never saw anything going on, or you just wouldn’t think it. It’s bad, it’s sad, because I have little kids of my own,” said one neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

Ard was arrested Tuesday in connection to her toddler’s death back in June.

“I was leaving for work, and I didn’t really see anything outside. And then my husband called me and said he thought he had seen the child outside on the driveway, and that’s when he saw the ambulances and everybody coming to the house,” said the neighbor.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Ard along with the child’s father, Mitchell Robinson Sr., were both arrested in May for a huge haul of drugs that were allegedly being bought and sold right out of the home the boy was living in.

“I never seen anything out of the usual, just everyday normal things,” said that same neighbor.

The woman did not want her face on camera, but says she recently saw the mother planning a memorial for her son, on what would have been his third birthday.

Mitchell Robinson memorial birthday balloon release. (Submitted)

“His birthday was a couple days after. So, she had the little happy birthday signs and stuff outside celebrating his birthday,” said the neighbor.

“That’s horrible. I have kids, I wouldn’t imagine,” said another woman who lives down the street.

Other neighbors were shocked after learning about the tragedy on the news today, and furious that no one stepped in. Even after doctors reported the first two suspected overdoses to the Department of Child and Family Services.

“I’m trying to see why the authorities and stuff didn’t do more when they found out the baby was in the hospital that many times,” said that neighbor.

That woman says she has 9 children of her own, and what happened down the street from her was a failure in parenting.

“Just people need to really pay attention to these kids when they have them. Kids don’t ask to be here. It’s our decision when we do what we do to have them, so you’ve got to do better,” said that woman.

The coroner’s office found 14 milliliters of fentanyl in 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson’s blood.

