Suspect for Bradley Street shooting involved in car chase; now in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A police chase of a murder suspect ended in a crash around North Street on Thursday afternoon, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say the suspect’s car crashed into another car at North and N. 36th Street just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

EMS transported all three occupants from the other car, added police.

Emergency responders say one person is in serious condition.

According to BRPD, officers were pursuing the murder suspect in connection with the Bradley Street shooting, which left one man dead and injured two others.

Police say the suspect is now in police custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

