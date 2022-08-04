Register for the 2022 Louisiana School Safety Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education along with Louisiana State Police will host the inaugural Louisiana School Safety Summit on Thursday, August 4.

The goal of the free event is to bring school system leaders, local and state law enforcement, governmental agencies and mental health providers together for a chance to share and learn the best practices around school safety and emergency preparedness.

The event will take place at the Raising Cane’s River Center located at 275 S. River Road beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Registration is on a first come, first served basis.

