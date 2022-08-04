Red Stick Bowl announces new future home, sponsor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Red Stick Bowl has announced its new sponsor and home for the near future.

The all-star football game, which features high school seniors, will take place at Zachary High School for the next three years, with the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation serving as the title sponsor for the next three years.

The Red Stick Bowl was first played almost 20 years ago, with more than 1,600 seniors from more than 50 high schools in the nine-parish Greater Baton Rouge area participating since then.

