Newest BASF investment looks to shift select production to Ascension Parish from overseas

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - BASF is investing millions into its Geismar Plant as part of a project that will shift select specialty chemical production from Europe to Ascension Parish, announced Louisiana Economic Development Thursday.

According to LED, BASF will retain more than 1,000 existing jobs at the Geismar facility with this expansion.

This $19.8 million investment into the Ascension Parish manufacturing complex will increase the production of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors, and automotive and electronic products, according to LED.

LED reports that the company will modify, retrofit, and optimize an underutilized unit within the existing facility to manufacture a chemical it currently produces in Europe, N-(2-Hydroxyethyl)-2-Pyrrolidone (HEP) and N-Octyl-2-Pyrrolidone (NOP).

This project will result in around 58 construction jobs, according to LED.

“For the second time in a matter of weeks, BASF has made a significant investment in the expansion of its Geismar facility, securing the jobs of more than 1,000 skilled Louisiana workers,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This project is a testament to the logistical advantages our state offers to manufacturers seeking access to global markets, and reinforces our state’s unique ability to provide a wide range of supply chain solutions.”

Earlier this month, BASF announced a $780 million project to double production capacity at the Geismar complex.

“The news of BASF announcing another investment in the Geismar site is fantastic,” said Jerry Lebold, BASF’s Senior Vice President and General Manager at the Geismar site. “With more than $2 billion in new projects and improvements since 2009, Geismar is positioned for success well into the future.”

LED reports that the state secured this project by offering BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program award of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period.

According to LED, the company is also expected to use the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.

Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of Ascension Economic Development Corp., says she appreciates the commitment the company shows to the community.

“We applaud BASF for improving efficiencies that lead to sustained employment opportunities here in Geismar,” MacArthur said.

