LSU RB Tre Bradford no longer on team, Kelly says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football wrapped up its first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 4, and coach Brian Kelly met with reporters after practice to discuss how practice went.

During Kelly’s press conference he stated that running back Tre Bradford is no longer on the team and no longer enrolled at LSU.

The Tigers still have running backs John Emery Jr. Josh Williams, Armoni Goodwin, and Noah Cain.

Bradford started his career at LSU in 2020 and then transferred to Oklahoma and then transferred back to LSU for the 2021 season.

During his two years at LSU Bradford played in six games with one start with 69 yards rushing on 12 carries.

