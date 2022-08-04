Facebook
LSU Police to conduct active threat trainings on campus

LSU Police Department
LSU Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department announced there will be two active threat trainings held on campus on Thursday, August 4 and Friday, August 5.

Police say blank rounds will be fired as a part of the “Run. Hide. Fight.” trainings on both afternoons.

Officials say the blank rounds sound like gunshots but do not contain a bullet and will be fired only for training purposes.

If you are in the area, police are warning that you may hear multiple gunshots near Peabody Hall.

Read their full statement below:

