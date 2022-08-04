Facebook
Gov. Edwards to sign cancer-related bills

FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on...
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Feb. 1, 2022.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign four cancer-related bills Thursday afternoon during a special signing ceremony.

According to the governor’s office, the bills being signed include biomarker testing, precision medicine, NICU biomarker testing, and medical records portability.

Below are bill details from the governor’s office:

  • Biomarker Testing (SB 118) will enhance cancer testing based on recognized guidelines. This testing is key to providing access to precision medicine treatments for cancers where treatable genetic mutations are known by science. Precision medicine treatments are much easier than traditional chemotherapy but you have to be tested to know if you have one.
  • Precision Medicine (SB 146) will expand access to precision medicine cancer treatments through health insurance coverage.
  • NICU Biomarker Testing (SB 154) will expand health insurance coverage of biomarker testing for infants born in a medically fragile condition and in the NICU to help get them out of the NICU and home with their parents.
  • Medical Records Portability (SR 77) will employ the Louisiana Department of Health to study and make recommendations on giving individuals greater access to their own health records to make navigating cancer treatment less cumbersome.

