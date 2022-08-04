Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Gov. Edwards expected to tour University Lakes

University Lakes
University Lakes(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to make a stop at the University Lakes on LSU’s campus on Thursday, August 4.

The Governor will tour the Advance Work Project construction underway at the lakes, which is the first step in a multi-phase project to dredge and revitalize the lakes.

After viewing the dredging, the Governor plans to tour Milford Wampold Park.

RELATED LINKS
Residents weigh in on future of University Lakes Project; dredging could start by end of year
Contractor selected for first phase of University Lakes Project
University Lakes Project Phase 1 fully funded, officials announce
University Lakes project could bring more recreational activities to Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCFS
Louisiana approved to issue Summer P-EBT benefits
LSP Col Davis stopped for speeding on Atchafalaya Basin bridge
‘Well I’ll be...’ reaction from La. state trooper as he realizes he’s just pulled over head of LSP for speeding
Madison Bradley
Teen girl killed after going overboard, hitting boat propeller; driver charged
Michael Tyler
Rapper Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse, drug charges
Dyteon Simpson (left) and Wayde Sims (right)
Man convicted of killing LSU basketball star found dead in prison

Latest News

The “My Sister’s Keeper Walk” aims to end violence, murder and trafficking of women of color.
Join the walk to end violence, murder, trafficking of women of color
Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man who is...
Deputies attempt to identify man allegedly involved in vehicle burglaries
Stopping the spread of Testicular Cancer
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 4
After wet Wednesday, more rain on the way