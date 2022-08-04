Gov. Edwards expected to tour University Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to make a stop at the University Lakes on LSU’s campus on Thursday, August 4.

The Governor will tour the Advance Work Project construction underway at the lakes, which is the first step in a multi-phase project to dredge and revitalize the lakes.

After viewing the dredging, the Governor plans to tour Milford Wampold Park.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.