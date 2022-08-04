Facebook
Easy Maple Syrup and Chocolate Chip Squares

Stirrin It Up: Easy Maple Syrup and Chocolate Chip Squares (August 4, 2022)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This easy, flavorful dessert is a classic. Maple syrup is an excellent alternative to sugar, molasses and other sweeteners. It’s a great dish do with the entire family! You can also garnish with powdered maple sugar and vanilla ice cream. Happy Chocolate Chip Day!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup dark maple syrup

¾ cup chocolate chips

2 cups flour

½ tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

3 eggs, beaten

⅔ cup vegetable oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

½ cup chopped walnuts

Mint for garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 13″ x 9″ baking dish and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, salt, and baking powder. Whisk in maple syrup, eggs, oil, and vanilla extract. Gently fold in chocolate chips and walnuts. Pour batter into the prepared baking dish and spread the batter out evenly with a spatula. Bake 30 minutes. Cut into squares and garnish with mint before serving.

Click here to report a typo.

