Detectives work to ID woman tied to alleged theft of TVs from Walmart

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify a woman allegedly connected to a theft investigation.

According to APSO, deputies are searching for the woman regarding the theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart.

The woman reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

