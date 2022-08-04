Detectives work to ID woman tied to alleged theft of TVs from Walmart
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify a woman allegedly connected to a theft investigation.
According to APSO, deputies are searching for the woman regarding the theft of multiple TVs from a Walmart.
The woman reportedly left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.
Anyone with information that may help detectives with the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.